Wade G W & Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.65. 363,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,632. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

