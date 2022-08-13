Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 41,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 56.3% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 69,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,967 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.2% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.16. 1,256,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.27. The firm has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

