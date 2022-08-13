Wade G W & Inc. Has $39.18 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $426.89. 339,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,101,313. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.11.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

