Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $20,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Southern by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,710. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

