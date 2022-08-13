Wade G W & Inc. Sells 587 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,266. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

