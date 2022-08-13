Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 1,580 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Argus raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Shares of NUE opened at $142.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.73. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

