Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 10,888 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Down 0.2 %

INFY stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.