WaykiChain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $200,753.00 (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0880 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $18.47 million and approximately $200,753.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,482.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004107 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00128343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00063696 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WICC is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.