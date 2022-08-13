WebDollar Hits Market Cap of $2.30 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. WebDollar has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $11,362.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000445 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003048 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00060954 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.
About WebDollar
WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,568,313,871 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar.
WebDollar Coin Trading
