Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $29.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FLYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flywire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.43.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 1.81. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Flywire’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,158,864 shares of company stock worth $42,324,817. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 67,760 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 433.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.