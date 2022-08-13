Wells Fargo & Company Increases Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $145.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.69. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.