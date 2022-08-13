Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading Up 2.2%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.28). Approximately 196,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 202,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.28).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.59. The firm has a market cap of £40.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1,150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

