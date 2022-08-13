West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.14% of West Fraser Timber worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $372,878,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 410.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 478,574 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 45.1% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 993,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,721,000 after purchasing an additional 308,912 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,170,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,766,000 after purchasing an additional 252,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,136,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,529,000 after purchasing an additional 183,150 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFG stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.17 by ($0.58). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

