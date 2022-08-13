Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Craig Hallum

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Benchmark lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.47.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Up 3.3 %

WDC stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 631.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,297 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.