Western Energy Services (WEEEF) & Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Western Energy Services to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Western Energy Services has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Energy Services’ rivals have a beta of 1.81, indicating that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Western Energy Services and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Energy Services Competitors 707 2128 1837 55 2.26

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 25.55%. Given Western Energy Services’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Energy Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Western Energy Services and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $105.06 million -$28.83 million -17.20 Western Energy Services Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 3.04

Western Energy Services’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Western Energy Services. Western Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services 9.53% -18.17% -7.42% Western Energy Services Competitors -43.08% -14.94% -4.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western Energy Services rivals beat Western Energy Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies. The company owns and operates 57 drilling rigs; and 63 service rigs. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

