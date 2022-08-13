Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,643,000 after buying an additional 200,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,362,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after buying an additional 940,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after acquiring an additional 296,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

