Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,803 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after purchasing an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $81,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after buying an additional 313,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.81.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $218.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day moving average of $222.44. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

