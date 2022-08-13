Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,750 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,608.0% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,451,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 1,438,926 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,146,000 after purchasing an additional 714,029 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,750,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,286,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $99.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

