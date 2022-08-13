Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.