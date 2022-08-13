Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

RZG opened at $135.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day moving average is $131.07.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

