Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $10,949,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.23.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

