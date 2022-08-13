Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,173. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BSX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

