Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 300.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after buying an additional 1,086,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 869,670 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after acquiring an additional 686,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

