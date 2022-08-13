Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:WPM traded up C$0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting C$43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,799. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.65 billion and a PE ratio of 20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total transaction of C$681,684.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,053 shares in the company, valued at C$4,197,762.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

