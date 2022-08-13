Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.99

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $12.00. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 7,700 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $71.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.
Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
