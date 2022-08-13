WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Short Interest Up 92.7% in July

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
WhereverTV Broadcasting Stock Performance
Shares of WhereverTV Broadcasting stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
WhereverTV Broadcasting Company Profile
