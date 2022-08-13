WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Short Interest Up 92.7% in July

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WhereverTV Broadcasting Stock Performance

Shares of WhereverTV Broadcasting stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

WhereverTV Broadcasting Company Profile

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions).

