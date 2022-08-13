WMS Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLOV. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,788 shares in the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $11.13.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

