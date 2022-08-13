Woodcoin (LOG) 1-Day Volume Tops $39,401.00

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 44.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $18.69 million and approximately $39,401.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00009517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,436.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,976.65 or 0.08089095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00180564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00261705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00679182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00589899 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005451 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

