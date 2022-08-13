Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $48.08. Approximately 1,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

Worldline Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00.

Worldline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.