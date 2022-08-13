Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) to Issue $0.03 Final Dividend

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 14th.

Wotso Property Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wotso Property

In other news, insider Joseph (Seph) Glew 381,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. Insiders bought 980,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,228 in the last ninety days.

About Wotso Property

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

