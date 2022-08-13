Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 105,833 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.