Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xcel Brands (XELB)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.