Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XENE stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $41.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $223,000.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

