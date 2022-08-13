XOVBank Market Cap Reaches $8,475.16 (XOV)

XOVBank (XOV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One XOVBank coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XOVBank has a total market capitalization of $8,475.16 and $9.00 worth of XOVBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XOVBank has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XOVBank Profile

XOVBank (XOV) is a coin. XOVBank’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,755,903 coins. The official website for XOVBank is www.xov.io. XOVBank’s official Twitter account is @xovercoin. The Reddit community for XOVBank is /r/Xovercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XOVBank

According to CryptoCompare, “XOVBank is a digital currency based on the Ethereum blockchain, with the purpose of replacing traditional banks and currencies. “

