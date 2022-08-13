xRhodium Market Capitalization Achieves $401,381.82 (XRC)

xRhodium (XRC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $401,381.82 and $103.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

Buying and Selling xRhodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

