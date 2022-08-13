Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Yankuang Energy Group Stock Up 2.6 %
Yankuang Energy Group stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. Yankuang Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.
About Yankuang Energy Group
