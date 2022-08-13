Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Yankuang Energy Group stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. Yankuang Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

About Yankuang Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.