Yellow Road (ROAD) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $51,361.93 and approximately $120.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920.

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

