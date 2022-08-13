YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.34-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Cowen decreased their price target on YETI to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of YETI traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 715,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. YETI has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in YETI by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in YETI by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

