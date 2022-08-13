YF Link Price Tops $10.00 on Exchanges (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. YF Link has a total market cap of $545,569.07 and $28.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $10.00 or 0.00040942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YF Link has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,436.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00063844 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io.

YF Link Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

