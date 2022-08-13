Yield Guild Games Trading Down 3% This Week (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00003230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $92.03 million and approximately $13.35 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038304 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games
