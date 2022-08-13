Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

