YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $5,388.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

