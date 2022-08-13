Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

CTIB stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

