Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.0130

Zero (ZER) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $153,113.08 and $14.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00312912 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00128921 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00084261 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003306 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,764,903 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

