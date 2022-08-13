ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $234.56 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

ZimVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. ZimVie has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.