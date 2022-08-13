Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.22.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $182.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.38. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

