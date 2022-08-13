Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.22.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $182.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.38. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $684,716.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.