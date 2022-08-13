ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $295,917.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 150.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00682344 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

