ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 3,951 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.15 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

