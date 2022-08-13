ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

SDY opened at $130.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.56.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

