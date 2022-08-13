ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $589,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

NASDAQ META opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $485.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,365 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

