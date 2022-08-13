ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $770,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 346,235 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

